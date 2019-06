KUCHING: A total 111,879 women nationwide have registered with i-suri, a full-time housewives’ programme, as of May 31, 2019, according to Deputy Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Wan Azizah who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister, said i-suri was one of many programmes developed by the ministry for the purpose of helping women.

‘’As such, I urge all qualified housewives to take part in the scheme,’’ she said in her speech at a meeting and Aidilfitri gathering with the people at Matang Mall, here today.

In the meantime, she said that 17,980 women had registered with i-suri in Sarawak on the same date.

‘’We have conducted the i-suri campaign since early morning until tonight in the ‘Santuni Rakyat’ programme at the Mydin Mall Petra Jaya. The response from the public and target group were very lively and encouraging,’’ she said.

Meanwhile, Wan Azizah said that Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) greatly appreciated the sacrifices and deeds sowed by the pioneers of the reform struggle in Sarawak especially Datuk Seri Hafsah Harun, who was the pioneer of the reform struggle in Bumi Kenyalang.

She said that she was now appointed as Special Adviser (Sarawak Affairs) in the Deputy Prime Minister’s Office.

‘’My family, and PKR president Anwar Ibrahim (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) will not forget the deeds and sacrifices of the pioneers of the reform struggle of which it is difficult to mention their each and every name,’’ she added. - Bernama