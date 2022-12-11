117 flood victims evacuated to three PPS in Penang

BUKIT MERTAJAM: A total of 117 flood victims have been evacuated to three temporary relief centres (PPS) as of 9 am today, after several areas in Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) and Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS) were hit by flash floods yesterday.

State Environment and Welfare Committee chairman Phee Boon Poh said the three PPS are at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) True Light, Perkampungan Juru and Dewan Orang Ramai Bukit Teh here, and Dewan Banjir Desa Puri in Tasek Gelugor.

“The PPS at SJKC True Light currently houses 87 people from 27 families while 22 people from seven families are taking shelter at the PPS at Dewan Orang Ramai Bukit Teh,” he said when contacted.

Phee said the PPS at Dewan Banjir Desa Puri was opened at 2.30 am today to accommodate eight people from two families.

The areas affected around SPT are Alma, Bukit Mertajam, Machang Bubok, Desa Damai and Taman Impian, while in SPS, it involves Ladang Valdor, Taman Pekaka and Jawi.

All the victims were evacuated to the PPS after several areas were hit by flash floods following heavy rain for over four hours since 5 pm yesterday. - Bernama