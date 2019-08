KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) will undertake preventive maintenance of its main substation in Port Klang on Aug 14, which will cause a 12-hour shutdown of electricity supply to Pulau Ketam and Sungai Lima.

In a statement today, TNB said the maintenance will affect approximately 1,500 customers, from 7am to 7pm.

“The preventive maintenance is part of TNB’s continuous efforts to provide a reliable, secure and quality power supply. The works to be carried out are a major power failure prevention initiative to meet the rapid development, expansion and increasing population density in Port Klang.

“During the period, five portable power generators will be deployed from the mainland to the islands to support premises requiring a critical power supply, for instance, Klinik Desa and premises with patients requiring medical attention such as oxygen support,“ said the statement.

For enquiries, affected customers are advised to contact TNB CareLine Facebook or call 1-300-88-5454. - Bernama