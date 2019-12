KUALA LUMPUR: Bukit Aman Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (JPKK) director Datuk Seri Rosli Ab Rahman is among 12 senior officers of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) involved in a reshuffle.

PDRM Corporate Communications chief Datuk Asmawati Ahmad in a statement yesterday said that Rosli would hold the position of Bukit Aman Strategic Resources and Technology Department director.

His place will be filled by Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order (KDNKA) deputy director Datuk Zainal Abidin Kasim.

Assistant director of Narcotics (Intelligence) Zone II of Bukit Aman’s Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department ACP Mohd Faisal Yahya will head the Sarawak Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department.

Bukit Aman JPJKK Resource Support Coordination assistant director ACP Aris Omar would be moving to the JPJKK Administrative Division while his position will be filled by Penang Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief ACP Abdul Ghani Ahmad.

Meanwhile, Manjung district police chief ACP Muhammad Hanif Othman will hold the post of director of Security Grade KP 52, University of Malaya while Assistant Director of Investigation and Monitoring, Ministry of Urban Well-Being, Housing and Local Government ACP Nor Fazid Ahmad as deputy chief of JPJKK (Operations) Pahang.

Penang Northeast district deputy police chief (general policing) Supt Izwan Abd Karim will assume the role of Penang KDNKA department head.

Gombak deputy police chief Supt Arsad Kamaruddin will take over as Hulu Selangor police chief and Supt (D9) of Intelligence/Operations, Criminal Investigation Department, Bukit Aman Supt Mohd Khairiel Mohd Arif will be the new Jempol district police chief in Negeri Sembilan.

Sarawak Sri Aman district police chief DSP Othman Sulaiman will be transferred as Lundu district police chief, while Sarawak Traffic Investigations and Enforcement Department deputy chief DSP Bingkok Ak John will be the new Sri Aman district police chief.

All the transfers will be effective Jan 20 next year. — Bernama