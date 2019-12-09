12 workers sustain burns in Pasir Gudang chemical factory fire

JOHOR BARU: A total of 12 chemical factory workers in Jalan Nibong 1, Tanjung Langsat Industrial area near Pasir Gudang sustained burns in a fire at the factory yesterday.

Seri Alam district police chief Supt Ismail Dollah said the fire, which happened at around 9.21am to 9.27am, was completely put out by the Lotte Chemical Titan (M) Sdn Bhd firefighting unit.

“The incident resulted in 12 workers sustaining burn injuries on their body.

“Two of them were treated at Sultan Ismail Hospital here while four were at Pasir Gudang Penawar Hospital. Another six were given outpatient treatment at Penawar Hospital,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

Ismail said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Johor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Datuk Yahya Madis confirmed that the fire was extinguished by factory’s emergency response team (ERT) without contacting firefighters.

“The fire involved several drums of the solvent outside the factory and the fire did not involve the structure of the factory,“ he said. — Bernama