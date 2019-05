REMBAU: Unlike other 12-year-old boys, Muhammad Aiman Syazwan Mohd Fouzi has his work cut out as he needs to care for his five siblings after his mother died in a road accident recently. His father is in jail.

For two weeks now, the Year Six pupil of Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Sin Min, Lubok China has taken on the role of a parent to look after Nor Aina Syazwani, 10; Nor Aina Syazlina, 9; Nor Aina Syazlin, 7 ; Nor Aina Syazliana, 5 and Muhammad Aiman Syazrizal, 2.

His mother, Nor Amira Sahran was killed in a road accident on April 25 at Ladang Sungai Baru, Kampung Simen when returning home from work at Rembau. His father has been in prison since last year.

Muhammad Aiman said he is still learning to adapt to his new role as the head of the family.

“My mother’s routine would be to prepare breakfast for us before going to work ... mother will also take Yana (Nor Aina Syazliana) from the kindergarten after her shift and Lin (Nor Aina Syazlin) and Lina (Nor Aina Syazlina) from school at 1.35pm.

“After that, my mother will take me and Wani (Nor Aina Syazwani) in the evening after extra class in school and will be in the house to take care of Rizal (Muhammad Aiman Syazrizal) before going to work in the evening,” he said.

He was met in the house of his aunt, Nor Azila Sahran in Kampung Lengong Ulu here yesterday.

Muhammad Aiman Syazwan said his mother had taught him how to help care for his siblings in her absence.

“Sometimes when my mother is not at home, I would cook for my sisters and brother like instant noodles, rice and sausages which my mother had taught me,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nor Azila, 38, said her six nieces and nephews would be placed under her care like her own children.

“I have been helping take care of them since they were babies and during school holidays they would be staying with me and the youngest child is in fact breastfed by me. I consider them as my own children, said the housewife.

Nor Azila also thanked all parties for their kind assistance to help the children. Members of the public who wish to help can do so by contributing money in aid of the children via Nor Aina Syazwani’s BSN account at 0511741100006833.

News of the tragic turn of events which befell the six young children went viral on social media and it quickly caught the attention of the people.

Meanwhile, Negri Sembilan Women’s Affairs, Family and Welfare Committee, Nicole Tan Lee Koon said the state Social Welfare Department via the Rembau Welfare Office had presented RM300 to Nor Azila as an initial contribution on Monday.

“ The Rembau Welfare Office had handed over form 18 to the children’s aunt to apply for children assistance from June and we have also contacted other strategic partners such as Perbadanan BaitulMal Negri Sembilan and the State Education Department for other assistance.

“The Welfare Department via its Rembau office will continue to monitor the guardian and the children from time to time,” she said. — Bernama