KUALA LUMPUR: The magistrate’s court here today ordered two motorcyclists to carry out 120 hours of community service after they pleaded guilty to riding their machines in a reckless and dangerous manner by doing the ‘Superman” stunt on the road.

Magistrate Puteri Nursheila Rahimi meted out the sentence on Mohammad Amirul Ikmal Abdul Sham, 20, and Muhammad Zahiruddin Anuar, 19, both employees of a fast food restaurant.

They were also ordered to pay a deposit of RM2,000 with one surety each and disqualified from holding and obtaining a driver’s license for two years, with Muhammad Zahiruddin’s probationary licence also revoked.

The two men did the ‘Superman stunt while riding their motorcycles on the Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE) here between 12.20am and 2.23am last May 20.

According to the facts of the case, they were detained during an “Op Samseng” operation by the police. — Bernama