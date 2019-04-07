120 lodge police reports over Sg Kim Kim chemical dumping

JOHOR BARU: A total of 120 individuals yesterday lodged police reports over the chemical waste dumping incident at Sungai Kim Kim near Pasir Gudang last month.

The reports were lodged by residents of Taman Pasir Putih, Pasir Gudang Baru, Cahaya Baru and Taman Scientex from 3pm at the Seri Alam district police headquarters (IPD), here.

Lawyer representing the group, Kamarudin Ahmad, said the victims would claim for compensation for pain and suffering due to the negligence of the authorities and factory owner in June.

He said the claims would be submitted after he has received the necessary information including the victims’ health reports.

“The claims for compensation are to offset costs for medical procedures, travel expenses and health checks that the victims have incurred and would have to bear.

According to Kamarudin the claims would also take into account that the trauma of the toxic waste pollution on March 7 could have long term effects on the healing and recovery process.

“Some of the victims are still experiencing shortness of breath, chest pains, nausea, vomiting and fainting spells.

“I also met a victim who is having nerve problems which has affected his ability to walk. We are worried of the long-term effects,“ he said. — Bernama