12MP: A step forward to resolve MA63 issues - Jeniri

KUCHING: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s commitment to resolve issues relating to Sabah and Sarawak’s claims based on the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) is a clear reflection of the Federal Government’s determination to settle the matter conclusively.

National Council of Professors senior fellow Dr Jeniri Amir said Ismail Sabri who touched on the matter when tabling the 12th Malaysia Plan (RMK12) yesterday, had taken another step forward in further strengthening the relationship between Sabah, Sarawak and the peninsula.

“Efforts to resolve issues relating to MA63 cannot be delayed any longer because they have been discussed for a long time. A concrete solution must be found.

“It (the solution) will not only please the people of Sabah and Sarawak but also show the true meaning of the Malaysian Family concept touted by the Prime MInister,” he told Bernama, here.

Jeniri said if the demands under MA63 could be realised soon, it will definitely give the current state government an advantage in its preparations for the next state election.

“This (resolving the MA63 issue) will also affect how the people in the state react in the next election,” he said.

Under the 12MP, Jeniri said the Prime Minister had also expressed his commitment towards Sabah and Sarawak’s development and to bridge the socio-economic gap between the two states and Peninsular Malaysia.

“I’m confident that if all of these projects are implemented effectively with no leakages, there will be positive spillover effects on the people in the two states in addition to improving the quality of life and the standard of living of the urban and rural population,” he added.

-Bernama