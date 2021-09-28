12MP: Govt urged to set up special committee to monitor rural development projects

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has been urged to set up a special committee between the federal and state governments to monitor and manage the framework of rural development projects under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid (pix) said the move is important to ensure that all allocations under the 12MP could reach the intended targets apart from facilitating related matters that would require the state government’s approval.

He said this in a press conference at the Parliament Building yesterday.

Earlier, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob tabled the 12MP (2021-2025) which aims to restore the momentum of economic growth and achieve long-term development goals, as the country faces challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mahdzir, who is also Padang Terap Member of Parliament said the emphasis given on the allocations for rural development is timely and in line with the government’s Malaysian Family agenda.

Describing the plan as comprehensive, Mahdzir also welcomed all rural-related initiatives highlighted in the plan including the issue of the rural and urban digital divide, housing, the internet as well as basic infrastructure and facilities.

Meanwhile, Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein pledged the commitment to ensure that all the ministry’s plans under the 12MP can be implemented to the best of its ability.

“InsyaAllah, Mindef will ensure that all plans under #RMK12 can be properly implemented,“ he tweeted.

