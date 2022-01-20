13 new Covid-19 deaths recorded

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry reported 13 Covid-19 deaths yesterday, bringing the cumulative death toll to 31,831.

There were three brought-in-dead (BID) cases.

Penang, Sabah, and Kuala Lumpur recorded two deaths each while there was one death each in Johor, Kedah, Kelantan, Malacca, Negeri Sembilan, Perlis, and Selangor.

There were no deaths in the other states and federal territories.

As of midnight, there were 41,129 active cases, including 162 patients in intensive care units (ICU), 76 of whom require respiratory assistance.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia stands at 2,817,163.