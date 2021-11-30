13 teenagers detained under Sosma last year

PETALING JAYA: A total of 13 juveniles were detained last year under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma), reports Free Malaysia Today.

According to the Home Ministry, a further 17 were arrested under the Dangerous Drugs (Special Preventive Measures) Act 1985.

Currently, four Sosma detainees are still being held, with nine of the teenagers arrested under the Dangerous Drugs Act still in custody.

Under both laws, the police can make detention without trial of those believed to be linked to certain crimes under their jurisdiction.

The statistics were revealed as part of a written parliamentary reply to Alor Setar MP Chan Ming Kai.

The Mome Ministry added that no teenagers had been arrested under the Prevention of Crime Act 1959 (Poca) or the Prevention of Terrorism Act 2015, which also allow for detention without trial if certain criteria are