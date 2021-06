KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,331,262 individuals in the country have completed both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme as of Saturday (June 12), Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba (pix) said.

In a Twitter post, he said 3,030,096 individuals have received their first dose, taking the total number of Covid-19 shots administered in the country to 4,361,358 doses.

The five states with the highest number of completed double doses are Selangor (174,302 doses) followed by Sarawak (141,972), Perak (126,876) Johor (126,673) and Kuala Lumpur (122,797).

Meanwhile, according to the daily report on the total daily vaccine doses administered provided by the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) and shared by Dr Adham, 133,804 doses were given yesterday involving 100,360 first doses and 33,444 second doses. -Bernama