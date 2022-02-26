14 anglers, 4 crew missing after boat reportedly capsizes off Langkawi

ALOR SETAR: A group of anglers have been reported missing after their boat, along with four crew members, was believed to have capsized at 9.4 nautical miles west off Pulau Beras Basah in Langkawi waters today.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director for Kedah and Perlis Mohd Zawawi Abdullah said initial reports indicated that 14 anglers were onboard the boat when it disappeared at around 2 pm.

“We have mobilised assets, including the vessel KM Tenggol, Perkasa 1225 boat and Rescue Boat 5 for the search and rescue operation as soon as we received the report about the incident.

“Information regarding the incident has also been channelled to the Royal Malaysian Navy, the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM), the Fire and Rescue Department, the Civil Defence Force and the local fishing community,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the operation sector has been expanded from five nautical miles to 10 nautical miles following the discovery of several objects on the surface, including fish barrels, biscuit tins and corks belonging to the boat.

“The objects were discovered at a distance of 4.8 nautical miles from the boat’s last known position. The search is still ongoing.

“MMEA assets have been placed within a radius of 10 nautical miles, along with assets from other agencies,” he added. — Bernama