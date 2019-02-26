140 govt buildings nationwide do not have fire certificates

MALACCA: About 140 out of 649 government-owned buildings nationwide still do not have a fire certificate (FC), said Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director-general Datuk Muhammad Hamdan Wahid (pix).

He said so far 226 premises already had the FC while 283 more were in the process of applying.

“We will adopt a more aggressive approach to ensure that all government-owned buildings have the FC by the end of this year,” he told a press conference after officiating the Pingat Kebesaran Jabatan medals and Excellent Service awards to Malacca JBPM personnel here yesterday.

The media had reported Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin as saying that all government buildings were required to have a fire certificate beginning this year.

In another development, Muhammad Hamdan urged the public to help fire victims instead of taking pictures or videos of such incidents.

Last Saturday, a video recording of an oil tanker lorry driver being killed in a fire after his vehicle was involved in an accident with two trailers loaded with steel at the north-bound Km 372 of the North-South (PLUS) Expressway in Slim River, Perak went viral. — Bernama