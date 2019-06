KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 142 foreign nationals were detained in the Op Flora which was carried out in a 12-hour operation conducted in two separate operations around Subang Jaya and Gombak.

The operation carried out by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Selangor Contingent Police Headquarters began at 12.30am until 12.30pm today was led by Selangor CID Chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat.

He said that out of the total, five were believed to be involved in a “love scam”activity and investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating, while the rest did not have valid travel documents.

Fadzil said the operation was carried out following the rise in the number of social problems and crime in Selangor committed by foreigners.

“Out of the 185 individuals checked, 142 were detained at the Apartment Desa Aman Puri Complex, Desa Jaya, Gombak as well as Apartment Vista Millennium in Bukit Puchong, Subang Jaya to track down suspects believed to be involved in various criminal activities involving foreigners. — Bernama