KUCHING: The number of flood victims who have been evacuated to the relief centre at Dewan Kampung Bijuray Mogag, Bau, has increased to 143 people from 28 families as at 8 am today.

Last night, 30 people from seven families in Kampung Bijuray were evacuated to the relief centre.

A statement issued by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee said that only one relief centre had been opened so far to accommodate the flood victims.

“Continuous heavy rain in the highlands since yesterday caused the river water in nearby areas to spill its banks and flow to villages in the low lying areas,” it said.

However, it said the water was receding. — Bernama