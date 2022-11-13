146,737 armed forces electors eligible for early voting tuesday

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 146,737 Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) members and their spouses throughout the country are registered for early voting in the 15th General Election (GE15) on Tuesday.

Chief of Defence Force Jen Tan Sri Affendi Buang hoped that voting would proceed smoothly at the 153 MAF early voting centres gazetted by the Election Commission (EC).

“MAF always supports the process and system of parliamentary democracy under the Constitutional Monarchy administration which has the Yang di-Pertuan Agong as the Head of State.

“Out of loyalty to His Majesty, MAF members always adhere to the norms of integrity in discharging the trust and responsibility given them for the sake of the country’s well-being,” he said in a statement today.

Polling is on Nov 19.

Affendi said MAF was also prepared to help the EC, local authorities and other public authorities ensure a smooth polling process on Nov 19.

“At the same time it is to ensure that the security and well-being of the people will not be disrupted by any untoward incident during the polling process and also when the election results are announced later,” he added.

Affendi said MAF would continue to focus its priority on enhancing its readiness to protect the interests and sovereignty of the country at all times.

“What more at a time when the country is already in the Northeast Monsoon season from last Nov 7 to March 2023.

“ATM is prepared and ready to deploy its assets if there are floods, especially in states at risk of being hit by this disaster,” he said. - Bernama