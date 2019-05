PUTRAJAYA: The Labour Department raided 15 eateries in the Alamanda shopping centre here today and found employers violating employee labour regulations.

Director of labour standards Mohd Asri Abd Waha said they discovered several offences such as employees not receiving their payslip, improper contracts, illegal deductions, cash salary payment, failure to follow the minimum salary of RM1,100 and no employee registration database.

Asri said the main aim of the operation today was to ensure that employees are receiving the minimum wage of RM1,100.

“We also found that some employers were making illegal deductions from their employees’ pay.

“Any deduction an employer wants to make from an employees salary, must first get the department’s approval otherwise it would be illegal”, Mohd Asri told reporters after the end of the operation, which started at 9am and ended at 3pm.

Mohd Asri said employers are not allowed to deduct any summons from the employee’s pay.

He added that employers who provided accommodation for their staff were not allowed to deduct electricity charges from their pay.

Mohd Asri said the department will only approve deductions that are considered fair.

He said even when a person works overtime, they can only work 12 hours a day, including their normal working hours.

He said until April 137 cases were taken to court and 161 cases were compounded.