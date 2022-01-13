15 new Covid-19 deaths recorded

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry reported 15 Covid-19 deaths yesterday, bringing the cumulative death toll to 31,738.

Of the total, six were classified as brought-in-dead (BID).

Pahang recorded the highest number of new deaths at 4, making up 26.7 per cent of the newly reported fatalities.

The remaining deaths were in Johor, Kelantan and Perak (2 each) and Negeri Sembilan, Sabah, Selangor, Terengganu and Kuala Lumpur (1 each).

There were no deaths in Kedah, Malacca, Perlis, Penang, Sarawak, Labuan and Putrajaya.

As of midnight, there were 39,896 active cases, including 215 in intensive care units (ICU), 105 of whom require respiratory assistance.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia stands at 2,795,233.