15 schools in KL affected by storm

KUALA LUMPUR: The heavy rain and storm that hit the federal capital yesterday evening caused 15 schools to be affected and damaged.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said in the incident, the schools concerned were found to have suffered damage such as torn roofs and due to trees falling.

“The Kuala Lumpur Public Works Department (JKR) is carrying out further checks to identify in more depth the type and extent of damage to all the schools involved.

“For now, JKR has advised the schools, including teachers and students, to avoid entering the affected areas until the safety of the locations are ensured first,“ he said in a post on Facebook today.

According to him, the Works Ministry through JKR will work closely with the Ministry of Education to ensure that efforts to investigate, repair and control security can be coordinated well and as quickly as possible.

The schools involved are Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Desa Perdana, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Yaacob Latif, SK Salak South, SK Danau Perdana, Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Jalan Imbi, SK Cochrane, SMK (P) Methodist.

The others affected are SK Setapak, SK Kg Bharu, SMK Puteri Wilayah (Hospitality), SMK Seri Titiwangsa, SK Kementah, SMK Taman Melati, SMK Jinjang and SK Seri Nilam.

Nanta said at the same time, the ministry also received reports of damage to several residential units at Rumah Keluarga Angkatan Tentera (RKAT) at Kem Batu Kentonmen Kuala Lumpur involving roofs and awnings that were ripped off in the storm.

“JKR will work with the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) to inspect and assess the damage for further action,“ he said. - Bernama