15-year-old GRO among 35 detained in S’gor Immigration operations

SHAH ALAM: A 15-year-old girl was among 35 illegal immigrants who were detained for various offences in an operation by the Selangor Immigration Department at an entertainment centre in Petaling Jaya near here yesterday.

Selangor Immigration Director Mohamad Shukri Nawi said the operations which began at 11pm targeted the entertainment centre which was believed to have provided immoral services to its customers.

He said all those who were detained were of various nationalities, aged between 15 and 40, and were detained under the Immigration Act 1959/63.

“They comprised 18 Vietnamese nationals, four Indonesians, two from Thailand, Myanmar (3), one from China and seven from Bangladesh, and of these, nine were men while 26 were women, including a girl.

“From initial investigations, we believe all the women, including the youth, were working as guest relations officers at the entertainment centre,” he said in a statement here today. — Bernama