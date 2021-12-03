150 students of SSP, Cyberjaya transferred to IAB, Bandar Enstek

SEREMBAN: A total of 150 Form Five students from Sekolah Seri Puteri (SSP) Cyberjaya who were found to be in close contact with 65 of its students who were infected with Covid-19 were transferred to Institut Aminuddin Baki (IAB), Bandar Enstek, near here last night.

Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin (pix) said it was to ensure that close monitoring could be conducted by the medical team in a quarantine centre, with each room accommodating two students.

“A while ago, I went to IAB in Bandar Enstek, Negeri Sembilan to look at the preparation done at the quarantine centre to receive the students who were close contacts of Covid-19 positive cases in SSP.

“InsyaAllah, other students will also continue to be monitored at the school, and we will inform parents of any further developments as soon as possible. Alhamdulillah, here (at IAB) everything is well prepared and comfortable to ensure the children who are quarantined remain in a conducive environment,“ he said via a video uploaded on his Facebook page last night.

In the meantime, he also thanked all parties and agencies including the Civil Defence Force, as well as the support and encouragement from parents.

Wednesday (Dec 1), the media reported that a total of 65 SSP students from Form One and Form Two were found to be infected with Covid-19, the first time the boarding school had experienced such a high number of cases. — Bernama