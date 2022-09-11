16 LRT stations suspended for a week (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Light Rail Transit (LRT) service between the Kelana Jaya and Ampang Park stations has been suspended for seven days since 6 am today for passenger safety reasons and time needed to identify the cause of the service disruption.

Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd (Rapid Rail), in a statement today, stated that the LRT Kelana Jaya Line service will only operate from the Gombak Station to Damai Station and from the Lembah Subang Station to Putra Heights Station.

“Operation of the LRT Kelana Jaya Line service will end earlier, which is at 11 pm, to give more time for the engineering team to carry out rectification and repair work.

“Efforts will be made by Rapid Rail to address the problem. Free feeder bus service will be provided for passengers and to reduce congestion at the affected stations,” it said.

According to the statement, the cause of the disruption to the electronic components of the Automatic Train Control System (ATC) on the LRT Kelana Jaya Line service has yet to be identified.

“The disruption, which resulted in the loss of signal between the control centre and also the trains caused the trains to be dysfunctional automatically between the LRT Kelana Jaya Station and LRT Ampang Park Station.

“This is a serious problem that has never happened before. Rapid Rail is assisted by a special team from original equipment manufacturer (OEM) Thales Group from Toronto, Canada, to find short-term and long-term solutions. This includes tests on existing devices and software,“ it said.

In a statement yesterday, Rapid Rail stated that unstable ATC was identified as the cause of the LRT train service disruption on the Kelana Jaya route last Saturday and Monday.

For the latest status on the LRT service and feeder bus service, the public can refer to Rapid KL’s social media channels and the PULSE app. - Bernama