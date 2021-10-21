160 homes affected by flash floods in Yan

ALOR SETAR: A total of 160 homes in several villages in Yan district were hit by flash floods following heavy downpours since yesterday afternoon.

Kedah Civil Defence Force Disaster Operations Division head Captain (PA) Saifuddin Abdullah said 100 homes were flooded in Singkir sub-district while the rest were in Yan sub-district.

“The villages affected in Yan sub-district are Kampung Perigi, Kampung Raga, Kampung Titi Bakong, Kampung Lubok Boi, Kampung Pulau Chengai and Pekan Yan while Pekan Singkir Darat, Singkir Kedai Keling and Singkir Genting in Singkir sub-district were also hit by floods.

“Currently, Pekan Yan is still flooded and inaccessible to small vehicles. The flood is beginning to recede in Kampung Raga and the situation is currently under control,” he said in a statement last night

.

Saifuddin said that there were no flood relief centres open in the district at this point in time.

--

In Kuala Muda, seven villages in four sub-districts in the district were also hit by flash floods after downpours of over three hours, but no relief centres were open so far, Saifuddin said.

“Kampung Kilang Macau in Pinang Tunggal sub-district, Kampung Jerung in Sidam Kiri sub-district, Kampung Kepala Bukit and Kampung Masjid in Pekula sub-district, as well as Kampung Bakar Kapur, Kampung Gelugur and Kampung Bukit in Sungai Petani sub-district are affected by the floods.

“The floodwaters are currently between 0.3 metres and 0.5 metres. The total of victims and homes affected is still being determined,” he said. — Bernama