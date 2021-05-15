1,657 premises in Penang shut for SOP violation since MCO 1.0

GEORGE TOWN: A total of 1,657 premises in Penang had been ordered to close down since the first nationwide Movement Control Order (MCO) was enforced on March 18 last year.

State Housing, Local Government, and Town and Country Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo (pix) today said that these premises were closed for failing to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Covid-19 prevention.

He said of this number, 1,619 premises were ordered shut by the Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) on the mainland while 38 premises on the island were closed down by the Penang Island City Council (MBPP).

“According to MBSP, most of the premises that were closed on the mainland comprised hawker stalls, public markets and food complexes, as well as 255 business stalls, five entertainment centres and one factory.

“On the other hand, the 38 premises on the island were 24 restaurants and entertainment centres, 12 stalls and two mini markets,” he said in a press conference before conducting a random SOP check in the Tanjung Bungah public market here.

“With the recent sharp increase of Covid-19 infections, I have instructed both MBPP and MBSP to improve their operations to ensure all SOPs are strictly complied with,” he added. -Bernama