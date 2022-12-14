17 foreign GROs detained in Malacca

MALACCA: Seventeen foreign women suspected of working as guest relations officers (GROs) were detained by the Immigration Department in raids on three separate premises, here on Monday.

State Immigration director Anirwan Fauzee Mohd Aini said the women, aged between 20 and 30, women were from Vietnam, Thailand, Laos and China.

“The raids were conducted at two entertainment outlets and one reflexology centre.

“Based on intelligence, the foreign women were managed by agents who move from one place to another depending on the demand,” he said in a statement today.

Anirwan Fauzee said during the raids a local man was also detained to assist in investigations.

He added that all the women were detained for violating various Immigration regulations such as not having any valid identification documents, overstaying and abusing their social visit passes.

“One of the entertainment outlets was found to have been operating without a licence and further checks uncovered a secret passage to the premises,” Anirwan Fauzee said.

Meanwhile, Anirwan Fauzee said 23 foreigners including two men were arrested in raids on several premises around Melaka city the same day.

He said those detained comprised 12 Vietnamese nationals, three Indonesians, four from Thailand, two from Myanmar and one each from Laos and China.

“The operation started at around 11 am and ended at 1 am on Tuesday. All the foreigners were detained during raids on a food court, a car repair workshop and an entertainment outlet

“We are in the midst of tracing the owner of the premises,” he said adding that all those detained were taken to the state Immigration Enforcement Division office for further action. - Bernama