IPOH: A total of 171 offences had been committed under the 2019 Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme since it was launched on May 21 up to yesterday.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry Enforcement Division (Prevention and Intelligence) deputy director Suhaimi Mat Sari said that the offences included selling items exceeding the maximum price, not using the special price marks and failure to display the price tag.

He said 32,565 inspections were carried out nationwide on wholesale and retail outlet premises in the past 13 days.

“Based on the report, during the scheme implementation period from May 21 to June 2, 931 inspections were conducted on wholesale premises and 31,634 inspections were made on retail premises.

“Compounds totalled RM20,895 and value of seized items amounted to RM18,416,” he told reporters after an inspection at Ipoh Main Market, here today.

Elaborating Suhaimi said Johor recorded the highest number of violations with 47 cases, followed by Kelantan and Selangor with 24 and 21 cases, respectively. - Bernama