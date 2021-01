PUTRAJAYA: The home-based teaching and learning (PdPR) method has been implemented in 1,781 Tabika Perpaduan kindergartens involving 35,984 pupils following the directive of the National Unity Ministry to postpone face-to-face classes during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique (pix) said PdPR was implemented smoothly at all of the Tabika Perpaduan via online, offline or off-site.

Of the 1,781 kindergartens, 1,067 or 60 per cent use PdPR offline which involves sending teaching materials through Google Classroom, WhatsApp, Telegram, email and appropriate platforms.

Meanwhile, as many as 658 Tabika Perpaduan or 37 per cent follow online learning that is real time through Zoom application, Google Meet, Webex and the likes, she said in a statement here, today.

Halimah said only three per cent representing 56 kindergartens follow the offline learning approach (off-site) that involves students being given assignments in advance manually.

She said the off-site method is used when there are constraints related to internet access and parents being absent during the learning session.

“The initiative and creativity of Tabika Perpaduan class teachers in the implementation of PdPR will always be enhanced from time to time through training and equipment support to leverage on technological advances and ensure a smooth learning process for pupils,” she said. -Bernama