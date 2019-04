IPOH: An 18-month old baby died at the Kuala Kangsar Hospital yesterday morning, believed to be a victim of negligence while in the babysitter’s care in Taman Kuala Kangsar.

Kuala Kangsar district police chief ACP Razali Ibrahim said the victim Muhammad Aidil Amsyar Muhammad Hafizuddin was rushed to the hospital at about 8.40am, but died one hour later while receiving treatment.

“The post-mortem conducted by a forensic expert found the cause of death was due to problems related to the toddler’s internal organ.

“His heart also looked a bit bigger, unlike kids his age and the post-mortem also found no sign of criminal elements,” he said in a media statement today.

He said based on the investigations, the victim’s mother claimed that she sent the boy to the babysitter’s house in healthy condition but two hours later, she was informed by the babysitter that her son was in hospital.

“The mother went straight to the hospital and the babysitter informed her that her son had a fall while climbing a window.

“The babysitter also informed the mother that while on the way to hospital the boy was still conscious, but the doctor later informed her that her son had died,” he said.

Razali said the boy was under the 24-year-old babysitter’s care since early this month.

“Investigations carried at the scene also found no signs of criminal elements,” he said, adding that investigations were ongoing for negligence. — Bernama