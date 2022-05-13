18th Op Selamat: Accident cases up by 1%

KUALA LUMPUR: The 18th Op Selamat recorded only a one per cent increase or 111 cases in the number of accidents compared to the same operation in 2019, said Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani (pix).

He said 15,947 cases of accidents were reported during the operation starting from April 29 until May 8 compared to 15,836 cases in the 15th Op Selamat in 2019.

On fatal incidents, Acryl Sani said 160 cases were recorded, which was an increase of seven per cent compared to 150 cases in the previous operation.

“There was also a four per cent rise in the number of deaths to 166 compared to 160 fatalities in the 15th Op Selamat.

“Motorcyclists and pillion riders still make up most of the death cases, with 108 deaths or 65 per cent from the total death cases in the 18th Op Selamat,” he said in a statement today.

On the summonses issued, Acryl Sani said the operation this time recorded a drastic increase of 51 per cent, with 338,296 summonses compared to 223,449 in the 15th Op Selamat.

He said there were also 496 arrest cases including 330 cases under the Road Transport Act 1987.

Meanwhile, he said the other cases involved Section 574 of the Penal Code, Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, Immigration Act, Poisons Act and Customs Act.

“The responsibility of road users in channelling information on the behaviour of errant vehicle users leading to actions taken was highly appreciated and commendable.

“Through the 18th Op Selamat too, the spirit of the Malaysian Family could be seen.

“All quarters especially road users were tolerant and prudent to ensure the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration proceeded with joy, safety and harmony,” he said.

Meanwhile, Acryl Sani said housebreaking cases recorded a drop, from 313 cases in the 18th Op Selamat compared with 545 cases in the 15th Op Selamat. — Bernama