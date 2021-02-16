19 individuals detained for defying SOP

BATU PAHAT, Feb 16: A total of 19 individuals were arrested for defying the Movement Control Order (MCO) while celebrating the Chinese New Year (CNY) when they were caught playing cards at a home stay in Taman Suria, near here last Sunday night.

Batu Pahat district police Chief ACP Ismail Dollah said those arrested in the 11.45 pm raid comprised 11 men and eight women aged between 20 and 42.

He said the 19 individuals, who are from Seremban, Batu Pahat and Kluang, had gathered at the rented-homestay since Feb 13 to celebrate CNY.

The police also seized 104 playing cards and RM2,612, he said in a statement today.- Bernama