19 PKR division chiefs support me: Baru Bian

KUALA LUMPUR: Sarawak PKR chief Baru Bian (pix) claims that 19 of the 30 PKR division chiefs in the state have pledged support for him to continue leading the party in Sarawak.

Baru said this shows that he commands majority support and the PKR national leadership should respect the autonomy of Sarawak PKR in making the decision.

“We believe certain quarters have started efforts to gather support from party division chiefs in Sarawak to belittle my ability and replace me with a new chairman,” he told a press conference here today in the presence of 16 of the 19 division chiefs backing him.

Baru claimed that the move to topple him was planned to be executed at the state PKR convention and this violated the principles of democracy.

Selangau PKR division chief Joshua Jabeng had earlier claimed that 18 division chiefs in the state wanted Baru to step down as Sarawak PKR chairman.

Baru alleged that a Statutory Declaration and cash offer had been made to those who are willing to join the movement to oust him.

He urged those who have been offered money to report to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

On the cancellation of the state PKR convention scheduled for Saturday in Miri, he said it was a majority decision taken by 32 of the 46 state leadership council members.

“(Organisation of state) PKR convention is under state jurisdiction and the decision of the PKR headquarters to proceed with the convention totally ignores the wishes of the majority of the Sarawak PKR leadership council,” said Baru.

He said the message is that Sarawak PKR wants things to be put right and party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has the power to do that. - Bernama