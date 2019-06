KUALA LUMPUR: Nineteen people lost their lives on the roads on the second day of Aidilfitri, on Thursday.

Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) corporate communications head Datuk Asmawati Ahmad said the total number of fatalities now stood at 159 since the Op Selamat 15 road safety operation was launched on May 29. It will end on June 12.

A total of 20,903 vehicles were involved in road accidents over the last nine days, she said in a statement here today.

“On Thursday, five deaths were reported in Johor, four in Selangor, two each in Pahang, Terengganu and Sabah and one in Kedah, Perak, Negri Sembilan and Kelantan,“ she said.

As of yesterday, Selangor recorded 4,057 accidents, the highest so far, followed by Johor (2,259); Kuala Lumpur (1,865); Penang (1,215) and Perak (1,163).

Asmawati added that in the same period, 2,610 checks were conducted nationwide with 197,541 summonses issued for various offences.

Op Selamat focuses on six major offences namely driving in the emergency lane, overtaking on a double line, using mobile phones while driving, queue-jumping, speeding and disregarding the traffic lights.

As for buildings and house break-ins, there were 380 cases recorded in the country during the operation so far. — Bernama