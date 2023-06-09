1MDB: Jasmine Loo being interrogated by MACC

PETALING JAYA: An interrogation towards 1Malaysia Development Bhd’s (1MDB) former general counsel Jasmine Loo Ai Swan in connection with the sovereign state fund scandal has already begun by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

This was confirmed by MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki, who said interrogations had begun on Monday on Loo who was arrested in July and would take three days to complete, reported the New Straits Times (NST).

“We will liaise with the police if we need more time,“ he told reporters.

Previously, Loo had surrendered herself to the authorities for her alleged involvement in the 1MDB scandal for being among those working with fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, or known as Jho Low.

More to come...