1MDB-linked forfeiture suit: Kedah Umno, Habib Jewels monies yet to be returned

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kedah Umno liaison committee and Habib Jewels Sdn Bhd’s monies amounting of RM1.05million and RM100,000, respectively, which were seized by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) have not been returned to both entities pending the stay application by the prosecution.

The matter was disclosed by deputy public prosecutor Abdul Rashid Sulaiman to Bernama when contacted today.

The two entities allegedly received the monies, believed to be linked to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal, from former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

Meanwhile, High Court Deputy Registrar Mahyuddin Md Som said the case management of the prosecution’s application for a stay of the court’s ruling to dismiss its applications to forfeit RM1.15 million from the two entities, which initially scheduled today, was vacated following the extension of the Movement Control Order (MCO) to April 28.

“The court has set June 9 for the next case management. I had informed both parties about the matter via email yesterday,” he said.

On Dec 13, last year, High Court Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali rejected the prosecution’s applications on grounds that the prosecution had failed to prove its civil forfeiture cases against the two entities.

The prosecution had also filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal on Dec 16 last year against the High Court’s decision.

In June last year, the MACC filed a civil forfeiture suit against 41 entities, comprising individuals, companies and political parties, under the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act to recover about RM270 million believed to be linked to 1MDB.

MACC believed the money was illegally transferred from the Najib’s bank accounts. - Bernama