1MDB: Najib files two applications to recuse Sri Ram from heading prosecution team

KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak, who is facing charges for corruption and money laundering involving the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) fund, has filed two applications to recuse former Federal Court judge Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram from leading the prosecution team in his case.

One of the applications was filed at the Appellate and Special Powers Division of the High Court seeking a judicial review on Sri Ram’s appointment and the other at the Criminal High Court seeking to quash Sri Ram’s appointment as senior deputy public prosecutor.

Najib’s lawyer, Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, informed High Court judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah today that the defence had filed a complementary application for a judicial review to support the application to disqualify Sri Ram’s appointment.

He said the application for the judicial review would be heard at the Appellate and Special Powers Division of the High Court before judge Datuk Azizah Nawawi tomorrow.

Earlier during the proceeding, Muhammad Shafee informed the court that today was set for case management for the defence to update status on the motion of notice that was filed to recuse Sri Ram from heading the prosecution team.

The suitable date to hear the application will be after all preparations and processes in replying to the documents are completed, he said.

Following which, judge Sequerah set Jan 31 for further case management and Feb 8 to hear the defence application to recuse Sri Ram from heading the prosecution team.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib appeared for the prosecution at today’s proceeding.

Najib, 66, is facing four charges under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act and 21 charges for money laundering involving the 1MDB funds, amounting RM2.28 billion.

He was charged with committing the offences at AmIslamic Bank Berhad, No 55, Jalan Raja Chulan, Bukit Ceylon between 2011 and 2014.

Present in court at today’s proceedings was Najib’s wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, whose corruption case involving the solar power project for rural schools in Sarawak, also came up for mention today.

Also present were their son, Mohd Ashman, and former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. — Bernama