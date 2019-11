KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today set Dec 3 to hear a prosecution application for the rights of Kelantan Umno Liaison Body over money amounting to RM32,962.87 to be forfeited.

The money was confiscated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) after it was allegedly linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

Judicial Commissioner Datuk Ahmad Shahrir Mohd Salleh set the date after Deputy Public Prosecutor Nik Haslinie Hashim applied for a new date for the hearing.

“This is because the Deputy Public Prosecutor who is conducting the case is involved with the order for transfer,” he said during the management of the case which was also attended by counsel Nurul Hazreen Ahmad Kamal who represented Kelantan Umno Liaison Body.

In the case involving property of Selangor Umno Liaison Body, the High Court set Dec 6 for management of the case.

Nik Haslinie told the media after the hearing of the case was mentioned in the presence of High Court Deputy Registrar Farah Azura Mohd Saad which was also attended by counsel R. Hanita who represented the Selangor Umno Liaison Body.

The prosecution as the applicant filed the application to forfeit the rights of the two entities, who were named as respondents, to the money.

In a press conference held previously, MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya said applications for the rights to be forfeited have been made against 41 respondents in order to retrieve about RM270 million in funds linked to the 1MDB.

Latheefa said the move was in accordance with the Anti-Money Laundering Act (Amla) as the MACC alleged that the money had been transferred from the bank account of former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak. — Bernama