1MDB suspect Kee Kok Thiam died of sudden stroke, confirm lawyers

PETALING JAYA: The cause of death of an alleged accomplice of Low Taek Jho or Jho Low was due to a massive sudden stroke.

According to his lawyers, Kee Kok Thiam, a suspect in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal passed away in a hospital on May 29.

Based on a Malay Mail report, law firm Valen, Oh & Partners said: “Reference is made to media articles on Mr Kee’s passing away and the circumstances.

“We urge all parties not to entertain any speculation on this unfortunate event and allow the family the space to grieve on his passing,” said the legal firm today (May 31).

The daily was tipped off yesterday (May 30) after receiving an obituary that showed a wake service for Kee, and followed by a funeral service today at the Kepong Crematorium.

The 56-year-old had reportedly met Jho Low in Macau alongside a few other fugitives linked to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) controversy.