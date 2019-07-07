2-year-old girl who choked on bread dies

KUALA LUMPUR: A two-year-old girl, who fell unconscious after choking on a piece of bread, died at the Selayang Hospital here on Thursday, four days after being admitted to the hospital.

Gombak Police chief ACP Samsor Maarof when confirming the matter said the police received a report on the incident from a medical officer at the hospital.

He said the medical officer informed that the girl, who allegedly choked on a piece of bread at the house of a babysitter in Selayang, was unconscious when she arrived at the hospital at about 10am on Monday.

“At the emergency ward, the medical officer found a piece of bread during the resuscitation process.

“The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital at 10.39am on Thursday,“ he said when contacted here today.

Samsor said a post-mortem revealed that the girl died of “hypoxic-ischaemic encephalopathy” (HIE) with multiple organ failure.

He said HIE could occur if the victim did not get enough oxygen and blood flowing to the brain and the case was being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001. — Bernama