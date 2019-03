KUALA LUMPUR: The Works Ministry will implement 20 new infrastructure projects worth RM5.26 billion this year that will help stimulate the country’s economy.

Minister Baru Bian said they include the mega projects that had been long planned, such as the Central Spine Road (CSR), the Pan Borneo Highway, and the Sarawak-Sabah link road projects.

“I believe these infrastructure projects will effectively help stimulate the country’s economy ... we will also try to renegotiate some of the planned projects that have yet to take off.

“We have to be careful because once signed, we cannot amend the contract,“ he told Bernama after the recording session of the Bernama News Channel’s (BNC) Property Hot Seat programme here today.

The minister said road access linking rural and urban areas, especially in Sabah and Sarawak, would boost the tourism industry and help generate income for the locals.

“In Sarawak, for example, we have mountains like Mount Murud and Mount Mulu that could help draw more tourists. If it is made accessible with good infrastructure, it will definitely attract more tourist arrivals,“ he said. — Bernama