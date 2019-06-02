20 tourist destinations, 20 international events to enliven Visit Johor Year 2020

BATU PAHAT: Johor Tourism will introduce 20 chosen destinations, each with its respective travel products next year in an effort to attract more tourists to the state in conjunction with Visit Johor Year 2020.

State Tourism director Johor Zihan Ismail said apart from that, 20 domestic and international events will be organised, which will feature the theme ‘2020’.

“Next year we plan to introduce 20 destinations with unique tourism products and 20 international and domestic programmes or events in conjunction with Visit Johor Year 2020,” she told Bernama recently.

All of which will be announced during the pre-launch of the Visit Johor Year 2020 logo and mascot, which is scheduled for early July.

According to Zihan, it is now in the process of detailing the 20 selected destinations with the products in all 10 districts in the state.

“We’ll see which ones have the potential to be promoted in conjunction with the Visit Johor Year 2020. We have a lot of products in Johor and to select 20 is indeed a challenge for Johor Tourism,” she said, adding that local officials also helped in the selection.

In regard to the 20 events or programmes, Zihan said some of them were listed in the state’s tourism calendar that covers sports, education and various other events.

“We also plan to expand the size of existing events as well as introduce new events.

“Johor is also famous for its food range. We have a lot of excellent Johor heritage food so there will be an event to introduce our heritage food,” she said.

Next year, Johor will be the focus not only for Visit Johor Year 2020 but will also be hosting the Malaysia Games (Sukma). Along with that, the state government has set a target of 17.4 million tourist arrivals for next year.

Last year, 15.84 million tourists visited the state and this year, the state government is targeting 16.6 million tourists. — Bernama