2018 SPM results record improved GPN (Updated)

PUTRAJAYA: The 2018 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) results recorded a better National Average Grade (GPN) of 4.89 from 4.90 in 2017, said Education Director-General Datuk Dr Amin Senin.

He told a media conference which was called to announce the analysis of the 2018 SPM results here today that the improvement, although “small”, showed a positive trend since 2015.

A lower GPN indicates better performance.

Amin said 58.9% or 230,465 candidates obtained at least a pass for all subjects they sat for, with 8,436 of them getting grade A+, A and A- for all subjects.

“The percentage of candidates who are eligible to be awarded the SPM certificate also increased by 1.2%, where 86.4% of the 391,641 candidates who sat for the examination last year are eligible to receive the certificate, from 85.2% in 2017,” he added.

He said generally, the achievement of the 2018 SPM candidates was better that those in 2017 and with a narrower gap, of only 0.04, in the performance of urban and rural candidates.

Amin said a total of 296,673 candidates or 75.8% were able to master two languages by obtaining at least a pass for the subjects Bahasa Melayu and English Language.

On candidates who failed in all subjects, he said only 1.12% of the total candidates.

He said the overall results showed that 61.1% of the 2018 SPM candidates were able to master the Higher Order Thinking Skills (KBAT).

In the analysis, he said, it was found that 70.1% of the candidates mastered the skills to evaluate, innovate ( 63.2%), analyse (56.9%) and apply (54.3%).

“The thinking skills should always be nurtured in the candidates while in school and at home,” he added.

“Mastering of KBAT is important for the candidates to ascertain that they are able to face challenges and also to compete at international level,” he added.

KBAT was introduced in the SPM examination since 2014 to test the candidates’ capability to apply knowledge in a new situation, to analyse, evaluate and innovate when answering their examination questions.

Amin said a total of 1,194 candidates with special needs sat for the 2018 SPM and 61.2 per cent of them were eligible to be awarded the SPM certificate. — Bernama