2021 National Career Generator Carnival to offer over 10,000 job opportunities

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24: The 2021 National Career Generator Carnival organised by the Human Resource Ministry conducted online is offering 10,802 job opportunities.

The Social Security Organisation (Socso) said in a statement that as of yesterday 12,303 participants had registered early since open interview sessions were opened to the public on Feb 18.

“From the total, 3,701 are fresh graduates, 5,427 unemployed individuals while 110 candidates are persons with disabilities (PwD),” the statement read.

According to Socso, the majority of participants who registered, are youths aged between 22 to 25 years comprising 4,585 people.

Among the highest number of jobs offered is by the wholesale and retail sector, with 2,438 jobs, while other service sectors have 2,286 jobs and public and social health sector has 1,046 jobs.

“The jobs offered include 3,492 executive positions and 6,910 non-executive positions, as well as 1,896 vacancies specially for the PwD group.

“Jobs offered by employers in this programme include engineers, sales managers, lawyers, technicians, marketing executives, industrial supervisors, audit assistants and cooks,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, Socso urged Malaysians who are looking for jobs or those who wish to explore other job opportunities to participate in the carnival by registering at http://careerfair.perkeso.gov.my.

Job seekers are also advised to register at the National Job Service portal, MYFutureJobs at https://www.myfuturejobs.gov.my where over 150,000 job opportunities await, in addition to assistance on job matching. - Bernama