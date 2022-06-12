2022 Umno assembly postponed to January

KUALA LUMPUR: The 2022 Umno general assembly that was scheduled for Dec 21-24 is now postponed to Jan 11-14, party secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said.

In a Twitter post, Ahmad said the assembly had to be postponed as the original dates clashed with the school holidays.

“As Dec 21 to 24 is in the midst of school holidays and many delegates have holiday plans, the Umno general assembly has been postponed. An official notice will be sent out soon,” he said.

The Umno Supreme Council last month had fixed Dec 21-24 to hold the general assembly. - Bernama