2023: Put aside differences, work as a team to realise country’s aspiration: KSN

PUTRAJAYA: Chief Secretary to the Government (KSN) Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali (pix) today called on all parties to put aside their differences and work as a team to realise the aspiration of building a prosperous country.

He said the synergy of close cooperation among all parties in the government, the private sector and also the people is the main ingredient for all of them to move together to achieve the aspiration.

“The arrival of 2023 comes with various hopes and dreams for our country to continue to prosper,“ he said in a post on Facebook today in conjunction with the new year.

Mohd Zuki also called on members of the civil service to always be prepared and dedicated, as well as to give their full commitment to ensuring that reforms mooted by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim can be implemented.

“This is for the stability and well-being of the country we love. Always strive to improve the delivery of service, making it better than the previous day.

“Insya-Allah, we will continue to move forward bravely in facing any challenge that needs to be overcome. We are the pillar of the country!,“ he said.

He said the various episodes of ups and downs in 2022 were experiences and lessons to be used by civil servants to continue to improve the quality of service delivery to all stakeholders.

“I would like to thank all members of the civil service for their full commitment in translating policies on the ground so that the economic recovery agenda continues to be strengthened and the welfare and well-being of the people continue to be prioritised,“ said Mohd Zuki. - Bernama