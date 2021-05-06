21 flood victims in Machang Bubok evacuated to relief centre

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Six families, comprising 21 people, from several locations in Machang Bubok, have been evacuated to the relief centre at Dewan Kampung Bukit Teh here since early today due to floods.

Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) district police chief ACP Shafee Abd Samad said the evacuation was conduction since 12.30 am.

As at 3 am, 21 people from six families were evacuated, he said when contacted today.

He said several locations in Machang Bubok, including Kampung Bukit Teh, Taman Bidara, Kampung Tasek Junjong, Kampung Maggis and Kampung Berangan 9 were flooded following heavy rain since 4 pm yesterday

However, the flood water is reported to be receding, he added.

He said there were also reports of thunderstorm in Kubang Semang, Kampung Pelet, Kampung Petani, Jalan Guar Perahu, Taman Selamat and Kampung Bukit Indera Muda. - Bernama