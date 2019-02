BINTULU: A flood evacuation centre has been opened here early today when 21 people, involving four families, were forced to evacuate due to flash floods.

Secretariat for the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee, in a statement today, said the flood victims, from the squatter area at Batu 5 and Jalan Tun Hussein Onn, were evacuated at 2.43am to the relief centre at the Bintulu Civic Centre.

The flash flood occurred following continuous heavy rain. — Bernama