21 police reports lodged on desecration of coat of arms in book

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have received 21 reports on the alleged desecration of Malaysia’s coat of arms as portrayed in a book cover.

Deputy director (Investigation/Legal) of Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department, DCP Mior Faridalathrash Wahid, said investigation papers had been opened and he had received information regarding the publication of the book.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 5 of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) (Amendment) Act 2016, Section 4 (1) of the Sedition Act 1948, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and Section 8 (1) of the Printing Presses and Publication Act 1984.

Several individuals including the author, publisher and those linked to the publication of the book would be called to Bukit Aman for their statements to be recorded and to help in investigation, he said today.

Images of the book, titled ‘Rebirth: Reformasi, Resistance, And Hope In New Malaysia’, have appeared on social media, showing the modified coat of arms on its cover. - Bernama