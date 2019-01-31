21 programmes for 2019 Federal Territories Day celebration

PUTRAJAYA: Twenty-one programmes, all centred on the theme “Sayangi Wilayahku” (Love My Territory) will be held throughout next month in conjunction with the 2019 Federal Territories Day, which falls tomorrow (Feb 1) to enhance the well-being of the Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan residents.

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad (pix) said the ministry had allocated RM1.625 million for this year’s celebration, from RM3.276 million and RM4.613 million in 2018 and 2017, respectively.

He told reporters recently that though the allocation had been cut, the celebration would be as joyful as those held in previous years.

“This year’s Federal Territories Day celebration programmes comprise five main clusters, namely recognition, people-friendly, sports and recreation, academic and spiritual and initiatives to enhance the well-being of residents in the federal territories,” he added.

The “Kenduri Rakyat” (People Feast) programme, which he said, had been the ‘signature programme’ for the Federal Territories Day would continue to be held this year because of its impact in uniting the residents.

Other programmes would include the investiture ceremony, Young Icon programme, fly the Federal Territory flag campaign, Quran reading and tree-planting campaign.

In a related development, Khalid said the ministry was planning to introduce a ‘One State One National Park’ programme aimed at ensuring a more sustainable conservation and preservation of the forest and the natural environment.

He said this was in tandem with the increase in the ministry’s portfolio when it took over over the country’s national landscape planning and the national physical plan from the Housing and Local Government Ministry.

“For the setting up of a national park in the states, a minimum land of 81ha is required, except for Perlis,” he added.

However, he said the matter was still in the planning stage as land matters come under the jurisdiction of the state government.

“The proposal will be submitted to the respective states for consideration,” he added. — Bernama